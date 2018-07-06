Preservation group sets off on epic road trip to save Route 66

A preservation group is on an epic road trip to save historic Route 66.The National Trust for Historic Preservation started their month-long ride this week in Chicago, where the so-called "Main Street USA" begins.They're taking an Airstream trailer along the entire route to California. Stops at motels, cafes and gas stations are planned along the way to share stories about Route 66's history.Some of those in Illinois include the original Route 66 Brick Road in Auburn, Doc's Soda Fountain and Deck's Pharmacy Museum in Girard, and the Skyview Drivein in Litchfield.The caravan rambles on to Missouri this weekend. The group will arrive at the Gateway Arch in St. Louis Friday evening before hitting retro roadside attractions like the Circle Inn Malt Shop in Bourbon, Mo., and the World's (Second) Largest Rocking Chair in Cuba, Mo.The National Trust recently named Route 66 one of America's most endangered places.