Red Line service delayed after worker falls on tracks

Crews are preparing to start operating Red Line service between Howard and 63rd, only; due to disruption we recommend avoiding Red Line at this time and consider Brown Line, Green Line or various local/express bus lines if a reasonable alternative for your trip. — cta (@cta) June 28, 2018

Please consider alternatives to Red Line service where possible as there are major delays across the line resulting from this service disruption. https://t.co/J0AaFq24ib — cta (@cta) June 28, 2018

Red Line service continues to be delayed from 95th due to an injured employee; crews are working to get injured person assistance and implement service restoration procedures. Consider alternatives to Red Line; updates to follow. — cta (@cta) June 28, 2018

CTA Red Line trains are stopped in both directions at the 95th Street Station after a CTA worker fell onto the tracks.CTA announced that Red Line trains will run between Howard and 63rd only. There is currently no Red Line service between 63rd and 95th.CTA announced the fall via Twitter but did not give the worker's condition. The worker was transported to the hospital.The accident is affecting rush hour L service.