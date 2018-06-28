TRAVEL

Red Line service delayed after worker falls on tracks

CHICAGO (WLS) --
CTA Red Line trains are stopped in both directions at the 95th Street Station after a CTA worker fell onto the tracks.


CTA announced that Red Line trains will run between Howard and 63rd only. There is currently no Red Line service between 63rd and 95th.

CTA announced the fall via Twitter but did not give the worker's condition. The worker was transported to the hospital.


The accident is affecting rush hour L service.
