Red Line service resumes after worker falls on tracks

CTA train map showing Red, Blue, Green, Brown, Pink, Orange lines.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
CTA Red Line service has resumed in both directions but is operating with residual delays after a CTA worker fell onto the tracks at the 95th Street Station.


Service between 63rd and 95th was temporarily suspended.

Sources report that the worker, a 42-year-old male, made contact with the third rail but is alive. They were transported to the hospital in critical condition.
