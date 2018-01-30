TRAVEL

Sick of winter? Plan a vacation

If you have the winter blues and are looking to get away, it's the perfect day to plan your next vacation. (WLS)

If you have the winter blues and are looking to get away, it's the perfect day to plan your next vacation.

It's "National Plan for Vacation Day" Tuesday and in Illinois, there are quite a few options that are very affordable.

Executive Director of the DuPage Convention and Visitor's Bureau Beth Marchetti said last year, 54 percent of Americans didn't use their vacation days.

Marchetti stopped by ABC 7 to talk about the keys to a successful vacation planning.

Among the options in the Illinois are Lynfred Winery, Route 66 and local forest preserve districts.

Discover DuPage has listed sample itineraries for fun Illinois vacations here.
