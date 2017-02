A one-of-a-kind festival kicks off Friday just over the border in Delavan, Wisconsin. The city is welcoming some of the greatest kite performers in the world for the annual Sky Circus on Ice. It continues through Sunday.In addition to lots of beautiful and colorful kites, there are expert ice and snow carvers converging in downtown Delavan and along the shores of Lake Lawn Resort to share their talents.For more information on the free festival, click here.