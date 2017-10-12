TRAVEL

Southwest Airlines aims to offer flights to Hawaii

File - In this Feb. 3, 2014 file photo, a Southwest Airlines jet plane lands at Love Field in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

HONOLULU --
Southwest Airlines is planning to offer flights between Hawaii and the mainland and expects tickets to go on sale next year, airline officials said.

The Dallas-based airline made the announcement on Tuesday in a joint address by Southwest President Tom Nealon and Hawaii Gov. David Ige to thousands of employees at a company party, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported . The airline will soon begin the public application process to obtain the Federal Aviation Administration certification that allows aircraft to operate between the mainland and Hawaii.

Though the airline has not indicated what routes it will offer to the state, airline officials said they are evaluating the possibility of offering flights between the islands as well.

Southwest Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Watterson said the airline can't give a date for when its planes will start flying over the Pacific Ocean as it depends on when it receives the FAA certification.

"We know we'll get through the FAA process in time to sell tickets next year, but until the FAA gives us better indications of the authorization timeline, we're not going to speculate and put a date out there," Watterson said. "This has been a long time coming so there's no particular reason for us to rush it. For us, it's more important to do it properly than doing it a certain date."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelsouthwest airlinesu.s. & worldair travelHawaii
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Southwest fare sale includes $49 flights from Chicago
Proposed 2018 budget would raise fares, cut service on Metra lines
Small plane makes emergency landing in corn field near Aurora Airport
Technology crammed into cars worsens driver distraction
More Travel
Top Stories
Family held captive by Taliban-linked group freed
91-year-old man dies after couple tied up, robbed in home invasion
Dad charged in newborn daughter's death in Georgia woods
Trump hopes to boost lower-premium health insurance plans
Trump: We cannot aid Puerto Rico 'forever'
Climber kills himself after girlfriend's avalanche death
Cubs fans hope for win after Nationals force NLDS Game 5
Prince Harry among speakers for Obama Foundation inaugural summit in Chicago
Show More
Citing lack of money, Pawar exits gubernatorial race
3-year-old boy lost at corn maze spends night in welfare custody
Burglars crash into West Side shoe store twice in a week
Gary police seek public's help after man, 87, dies after beating
More News
Photos
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
More Photos