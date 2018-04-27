TRAVEL

Lower cost flights to paradise? Southwest announces 4 Hawaii destinations

Southwest Airlines announced plans to fly to four cities in Hawaii, which include Honolulu (island of Oahu), Kahului (Maui), Lihue (Kauai) and Kona (Hawaii's "Big Island").

Southwest flights are expected to start late this year or early in 2019. The discount airline didn't reveal specific dates or routes, but promised more details soon.
VIDEO: Fun in the sun at Aulani Resort in Hawaii


Southwest is still waiting certification to fly its Boeing 737s on the long overwater routes between Hawaii and the U.S. Mainland.

In the past, Southwest has said that it plans to fly most of its routes from California and charge less for ticket prices compared to other carriers.
