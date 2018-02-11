TRAVEL

Southwest cancels all flights at Midway Sunday afternoon

Southwest Airlines has canceled all flights in and out of Midway on Sunday due to a shortage of de-icing fluid. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Southwest Airlines has canceled all flights in and out of Midway on Sunday due to a shortage of de-icing fluid.

A lot of stress for travelers at Midway Airport, especially those flying with Southwest.

The cancellation affects not only departures, but also arrivals. The airline is running low on de-icing fluid, affecting 265 flights.

Some people had checked their bags when they found out their flight was canceled. Many are trying to re-book flights for Monday, but some folks have complained about long wait times.

Travelers said they will be on their own for hotels because the airline is calling it a weather-related issue.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the airline said,

"Southwest Airlines Operational Planners continue to carefully track winter weather moving through Chicago (Midway). Throughout the storms, we've actively worked to manage our glycol levels (used to deice aircraft) but due to the severity of the winter weather Southwest has proactively canceled about 220 flights as of midday Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. We have paused our service for the remainder of the day for the Safety of our Customers and Crews. We have updated our Customer accommodation policies, which are on our websitel. We will continue to work with our Customers on their travel plans and apologize for any inconvenience the disruption in service has caused."

Southwest doesn't anticipate any operational challenges tomorrow, so things should be back to normal.
