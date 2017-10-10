Southwest fare sale includes $49 flights from Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --Looking to get away? Southwest Airlines is selling one-way flights for as low as $49.
That means round-trip fares are under $100 before taxes. But you'll have to act fast - ticket prices will only be that low for 72 hours.
Now through Thursday, you can score $49 flights from Chicago's Midway International Airport to the following destinations: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Louisville, Memphis, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Omaha, Pittsburgh, and St. Louis.
International destinations are also included in the sale. From Midway, one-way flights to Cancun, Mexico start at $189 and $199 for Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
With prices this low, blackout dates do apply. Domestic travel is valid from October 31, 2017 to December 19, 2017, and again from January 3, 2018 to February 14, 2018. International travel is valid from October 31, 2017 to December 13, 2017, and again from January 10, 2018 to March 2, 2018.
To see the full list of sale fares, visit the Southwest website.