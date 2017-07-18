TRAVEL

Third firearm found in carry-on luggage at Midway in less than a week

A .380 caliber Smith & Wesson firearm was found in a passenger's carry-on bag Thursday morning at Midway. (TSA)

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
Three men have been arrested after they were caught with firearms in their luggage at Midway Airport in the last week.

The latest incident happened 7:45 a.m. Tuesday when TSA officers spotted an unloaded .380 caliber Smith & Wesson in New Orleans-bound passenger Peter Mazzone's carry-on bag as it was screened at the security checkpoint, according to Chicago Police and a statement from the TSA.

Mazzone, 34, of Chicago was arrested by responding police officers, authorities said. He is next scheduled to appear in court Aug. 21.



The previous day, an Indiana man headed to Philadelphia was arrested after a loaded .380 caliber Beretta firearm was discovered in his bag at Midway about 8 a.m. Monday, according to police. Ariel Rivera Jr., 41, of Valparaiso was arrested and is next scheduled to appear in court Aug. 24.

About 5:30 a.m. on July 13, TSA officers discovered a loaded .380 caliber Sig Sauer firearm in the bag of Kansas City-bound passenger David A. Comiskey, according to the TSA. Comiskey, of St. Charles, was arrested and is next scheduled to appear in court Aug. 7.


All three men were charged with one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed firearm at an airport and released on their own recognizance, police said.

Twelve firearms have been recovered at Midway so far in 2017, according to the TSA. At O'Hare, 21 firearms have been found so far this year.

Nationwide, the TSA found more than 3,390 firearms at security checkpoints in 2016.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
