Travel expert Pauline Frommer shares top 2017 travel destinations
Pauline Frommer, Editorial Director of the Frommer's Guides stopped by to share the top travel destinations for this year. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Planning to travel more in the New Year? Pauline Frommer, Editorial Director of the Frommer's Guides stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to share the top travel destinations for this year.

Pauline is the daughter of travel legend Arthur Frommer, founder of Frommer's Travel Guides. She has continued the family legacy by creating her own series of travel guidebooks.

Pauline will be speaking at the Travel & Adventure show Saturday and Sunday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. The Travel & Adventure show is the #1 series of travel shows in the U.S.

For more information or to buy your tickets visit travelshows.com.
