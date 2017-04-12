Travelers left almost $900K at TSA security checkpoints last year

The Transportation Safety Administration has released new numbers that show passengers left behind $867,812.39 in loose change at TSA checkpoints nationwide last year.New Yorkers seems to be especially forgetful (or generous?), leaving $70,615 behind at JFK last year, the TSA said.TSA says they make every effort to reunited passengers with items they leave behind.Any loose change left behind is documented and turned in to the TSA financial office where it is deposited into a special fund account so the money can tracked.In 2005, Congress gave the TSA the authority to use the money to provide civil aviation security.JFK John F. Kennedy International Airport $ 70,615.00LAX Los Angeles International Airport $ 44,811.84DFW Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport $ 42,305.26LAS McCarran International Airport $ 32,671.38LGA LaGuardia Airport $ 27,963.46ORD O'Hare International Airport $ 25,425.75SFO San Francisco International Airport $ 24,711.34IAH George Bush Intercontinental Airport $ 23,723.25BOS Logan International Airport $ 23,691.83IAD Washington Dulles International Airport $ 20,801.25