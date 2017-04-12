TRAVEL

Travelers left almost $900K at TSA security checkpoints last year

NEW YORK (WLS) --
The Transportation Safety Administration has released new numbers that show passengers left behind $867,812.39 in loose change at TSA checkpoints nationwide last year.

New Yorkers seems to be especially forgetful (or generous?), leaving $70,615 behind at JFK last year, the TSA said.

TSA says they make every effort to reunited passengers with items they leave behind.

Any loose change left behind is documented and turned in to the TSA financial office where it is deposited into a special fund account so the money can tracked.

In 2005, Congress gave the TSA the authority to use the money to provide civil aviation security.

Top Ten Airports
JFK John F. Kennedy International Airport $ 70,615.00

LAX Los Angeles International Airport $ 44,811.84
DFW Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport $ 42,305.26
LAS McCarran International Airport $ 32,671.38
LGA LaGuardia Airport $ 27,963.46
ORD O'Hare International Airport $ 25,425.75

SFO San Francisco International Airport $ 24,711.34
IAH George Bush Intercontinental Airport $ 23,723.25
BOS Logan International Airport $ 23,691.83
IAD Washington Dulles International Airport $ 20,801.25
