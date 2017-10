United Airlines' 747 farewell tour comes to Chicago Wednesday.There will be a special event Wednesday morning at O'Hare International Airport as United retires a legendary plane known as "the queen of the skies."The Boeing 747 made its first flight in 1969. In recent years, the planes have lost ground to more fuel-efficient aircraft.The final United 747 flight will be Nov. 7 from San Francisco to Honolulu.