  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: ABC News Special Report on GOP health care vote... shortly
TRAVEL

How one United passenger's 7-hour flight turned into a 28-hour nightmare

EMBED </>More News Videos

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has the story

By
NEWARK, New Jersey --
United Airlines has been in the hot seat after security dragged a man off one of its flights, after the man refused to give us his seat. Now, United is apologizing again, saying one its passenger's 28-hour nightmare in the air was unacceptable.

The airline called the incident, which it just settled in a confidential lawsuit, "a horrible failure."

The passenger, Lucie Bahetoukilae, doesn't speak a word of English -- only French. Her niece translated her conversation with 7 On Your Side, walking us step-by-step through how United Airlines allowed her onto the wrong flight.

She was supposed to be going to Paris, but instead ended up on the west coast in what would be a full-day debacle.

Bahetoukilae's boarding pass read: "Newark to Charles de Gaulle." She went to the gate stamped on it and said a United representative scanned it. So she boarded the plane and headed for her seat, 22C.

"When she went to sit someone was sitting there already," her niece, Diane Miantsoko, said. But she said the flight attendant looked at her boarding pass and instead of questioning it, sat her somewhere else.

Bahetoukilae never realized United Airlines made a last minute gate change. She said United never made the gate announcement in French or notified her by email.

"If they would have made the announcement in French, she would she have moved gates," Miantsoko said. "Of course, because she speaks French she would've moved to another gate."

So instead of flying from Newark to Paris, a 7 1/2 hour flight, Bahetoukilae flew nearly 3,000 miles, in the wrong direction, to San Francisco. There, she endured an 11-hour layover in the airport. By the time United got her rerouted home to France, she had been traveling for more than 28 hours.

But more than the inconvenience, the family's main concern is the apparent security lapse by United.

"With everything going on this country people have to be more careful," Miantsoko said. "They didn't pay attention. My aunt could have been anyone. She could have been a terrorist and killed people on that flight and they didn't know they didn't catch it."

Miantsoko contacted 7 On Your Side to help get answers. She said she was not seeking a refund.

"This is not about money, this is about United getting serious with their employees," Miantsoko said.

7 On Your Side contacted United and the airline admitted fault, saying it: "mistakenly put her on the wrong flight." And even though Bahetoukilae wasn't seeking a refund, she got one along with a voucher for another trip to visit her beloved God children in the future.

United Airlines apologized and also paid for accommodations it hadn't offered Bahetoukilae, when she was waiting for her return flight in San Francisco. Also, an airline representative said United is working with their team in Newark to prevent this from happening again.
Related Topics:
travelUnited Airlinesair travelnewark liberty international airportu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Man arrested for smuggling 93 birds into US in suitcase; 85 die
Family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seating
Breathtaking flowers around the world
Woman says she was sexually harassed aboard United flight
More Travel
Top Stories
Man convicted in deadly fire at age 14 released from prison
2 in custody after running from Naperville crash, police say
Family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seating
Army releases controversial photo showing photographer's last moment
Parents behind YouTube prank videos lose custody of 2 kids
Ex-employee accused of pocketing $275K from self-checkout
Manhunt underway in River West for carjacking, chase suspect
Show More
Woman hit by stray bullet during Cardinals game
Aldermen call for CPD access to high-powered weapons after 2 officers shot
Dad of teen beaten in video on Snapchat files lawsuit
House to vote on GOP health care bill Thursday
House passes bill to change overtime rules
More News
Top Video
Manhunt underway in River West for carjacking, chase suspect
Aldermen call for CPD access to high-powered weapons after 2 officers shot
What's Driving You Crazy? Jane Addams Tollway overhead signs
Naperville mom hailed as hero in UT Austin attack
More Video