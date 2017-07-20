VIDEO: Man on top of moving CTA bus in Lincoln Park

A man riding atop a moving CTA bus was captured on cellphone video in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.Lloyd Anthony D. Peters captured the video Wednesday in the 900-block of West Fullerton Avenue near the Fullerton Red/Purple/Brown line CTA stop.He said the guy first asked him for a cigarette. Peters gave him a cigarette. Then, he asked Peters if he could "tap" his Ventra card for him on the No. 74 Fullerton bus, heading westbound."I couldn't because I currently have a broken leg and I'm in a cast. Otherwise I wouldn't have mind. So I told him crossing the street would be a hassle," Peters said.Then, the bus pulled up and the man climbed up.The man lit the cigarette, and rode away "without a care in the world."Peters said he was amazed."He was incredibly athletic to get up there so fast and without any issues," Peters said.