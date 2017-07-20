TRAVEL

VIDEO: Man on top of moving CTA bus in Lincoln Park

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was seen riding on top of a moving CTA bus on July 19, 2017 on Chicago's North Side. (Video courtesy of Lloyd Anthony Peters.) (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man riding atop a moving CTA bus was captured on cellphone video in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Lloyd Anthony D. Peters captured the video Wednesday in the 900-block of West Fullerton Avenue near the Fullerton Red/Purple/Brown line CTA stop.

He said the guy first asked him for a cigarette. Peters gave him a cigarette. Then, he asked Peters if he could "tap" his Ventra card for him on the No. 74 Fullerton bus, heading westbound.

"I couldn't because I currently have a broken leg and I'm in a cast. Otherwise I wouldn't have mind. So I told him crossing the street would be a hassle," Peters said.

Then, the bus pulled up and the man climbed up.

The man lit the cigarette, and rode away "without a care in the world."

Peters said he was amazed.

"He was incredibly athletic to get up there so fast and without any issues," Peters said.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelCTAviral videoChicagoLincoln Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Third firearm found in carry-on luggage at Midway in less than a week
The cheapest days to fly this summer
Delta hits back at Ann Coulter after her tweetstorm over seat mix-up
Loaded gun discovered in carry-on luggage at Midway
More Travel
Top Stories
OJ Simpson gets parole after nearly 9 years in prison
Chester Bennington, Linkin Park singer, dead at 41
Teen fatally shot in Hammond while answering door
Chicago red-light camera settlement worth $38.75 million
3 injured in Edens wreck; more rain falls on flooded communities
Man caught on video shooting tires out of AT&T truck
Meat mystery: Frozen pork falls from the sky
2 women arrested after baby falls out of restaurant trash
Show More
Burundi robotics team missing after competition in DC
McDonald's adds Big Mac onesie, sweats to items it delivers
Resource center helps flood victims in north suburbs
2 men found fatally shot in SUV in Aurora identified
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Phony Facebook friends
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Resource center helps flood victims in north suburbs
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video