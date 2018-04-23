TRAVEL

VIDEO: Police use Taser on passenger, remove him from American Airlines flight to Chicago

An American Airlines flight to Chicago was delayed after an uncooperative passenger was removed from the plane. (WLS)

An American Airlines flight to Chicago was delayed after an uncooperative passenger was removed from the plane.

A witness shot dramatic video Sunday night on the flight from Miami.

American Airlines says the man and another passenger got into an argument. Witnesses said the man, identified by police as 28-year-old Jacob Garcia, had been rude to a couple on the flight. They said after he was moved to a different seat by flight attendants, he started using racial slurs.

An arrest report says Garcia touched a female passenger, screamed and insulted the woman and her boyfriend.

Jacob Garcia.



The flight crew asked Garcia to get off the plane. When he refused, officers were called int o remove him. They had to use a Taser at one point.

"Once law enforcement was on the aircraft, the passenger then became combative with the officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department. The same passenger was subsequently arrested by law enforcement," American Airlines said in a statement to ABC News.

As he was being taken to a police car, officers said he reached for an officer's gun, but officers were able to get him under control.

Garcia has been charged with battery, depriving an officer of means of protection, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and criminal mischief.

The flight to O'Hare was delayed about an hour.
