TRAVEL

Why holiday travelers should book trips this week

(Shutterstock)

For those looking to score flight deals, it's already holiday travel season. The travelers who get the best airfares will be those who searched the smartest, not the longest.

Airfare booking and tracking sites say this week may be the least expensive period to book those costly holiday travel flights before Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Both Hopper, an airfare prediction app, and Hipmunk, an online travel company, say holiday airfare should be booked before Halloween.

Travelers who book flights this week could save up to 27% on Thanksgiving travel and up to 38% on Christmas trips, Hipmunk reports. Hopper's data shows the same trend highlighting dramatic increase on domestic flight this Thanksgiving - $325 on average, compared with $288 from last year.

"The busiest and most expensive day to depart is Wednesday, Nov. 22. You can save $54 by departing on Thanksgiving morning, or you can save $48 by departing on Monday, Nov. 20," according to the company's holiday travel index. "The busiest and most expensive day to return is Sunday, Nov. 26. You can save $161 by returning on Wednesday, Nov. 29, instead."

When booking your travel, don't forget to factor in airline baggage fees. Your cheaper flight may not save you much once you add in the price of bags.

You'll also want to consider additional related costs, like travel insurance, snacks or selecting premium seats.

If you want to avoid the crazy airport crowds, Hipmunk suggests traveling on Thanksgiving or Christmas Day, when bookings are at a minimum.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelairport newsholidayholiday traveltourism
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Saudi Arabia to allow women to drive for 1st time next year
Illinois Fall Travel Ideas
Metra Milwaukee West line trains halted near Western after pedestrian struck
Most fun U.S. cities of 2017
More Travel
Top Stories
Man mugged on path behind Shedd Aquarium, pushed into Lake Michigan
Family sues hospital after father dies following 9-hour ER wait
Woman arrested 27 years after clown murder, marrying victim's husband
Chicago couple stranded in Puerto Rico: 'Hurricane was easy compared to aftermath'
Family beaten by teens at Six Flags Great America during 'Fright Fest'
Goodwill worker finds thousands of dollars in donated purse
Teen dead in double stabbing involving scissors at NYC school
Attorney: Louisville has 'effectively fired' basketball coach Rick Pitino
Show More
Keeping up with the Kardashian baby news
Flood victim shocked by $1,700 water bill after Harvey
Woman dies of flesh-eating bacteria after Hurricane Harvey
South Side center opens to boost economic development
Cubs magic number stands at 1; Chicago fans optimistic
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
PHOTOS: St. Louis sees protests over ex-cop's acquittal
More Photos