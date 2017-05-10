UNITED AIRLINES

Passenger claims United flight attendants told her to 'pee in a cup' during flight

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman claims United Airlines flight attendant told her to pee in a cup.

By
HOUSTON --
Another day, another claim of passengers being treated poorly by airline employees.

This time, a passenger says she was told to pee in a cup during a recent United Airlines flight from Houston to Kansas City.

Nicole Harper was on a flight home when she had to use the bathroom. She said she's had an overactive bladder her entire life and told flight attendants about her condition. But when the mother of two tried to use the bathroom while the "fasten seat belt" light was on, she was told no.

Instead, Harper said she was given a cup.

"They handed me the cup which was about this big," Harper told a reporter, holding her fingers a couple inches apart.

"So, I said 'I'm going to need a second cup.' It's a completely humiliating situation. There's people all around. Strangers. They just didn't understand that I really did not have any control over this situation. They need to focus a little bit more on their paying customers and have more customer service."

United Airlines said it is in contact with Nicole and is investigating the situation.
Related Topics:
travelUnited Airlinesairlineairline industrytravelpassengeru.s. & worldTexasMissouri
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
UNITED AIRLINES
United passenger's 7-hour flight turns into 28-hour nightmare
United CEO apologizes at House committee hearing
United Airlines, doctor dragged off flight settle lawsuit
United to pay passengers up to $10K to give up seats
More United Airlines
TRAVEL
Vicious fight on Southwest flight caught on video
Man arrested for smuggling 93 birds into US in suitcase; 85 die
United passenger's 7-hour flight turns into 28-hour nightmare
Family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seating
More Travel
Top Stories
Comey learned of firing from TV reports, official says
Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman killed in crash
RIP, Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin of 'Rob and Big'
$20K reward offered in case of missing Schaumburg woman
Uber to deliver puppies in Chicago for 1 day only
Car thief kicks in window at Goose Island dealership
Australian senator makes history by breastfeeding her baby in Parliament
Show More
Syrian refugees name baby for Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
High school senior cyberstalked by friend's dad
3 charged after $1.125M of cocaine found during traffic stop
Vicious fight on Southwest flight caught on video
VIDEO: Teen arrives at prom in coffin
More News
Top Video
Comey learned of firing from TV reports, official says
Reward offered for information on missing Schaumburg woman
Uber to deliver puppies in Chicago for 1 day only
Vicious fight on Southwest flight caught on video
More Video