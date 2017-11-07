TRAVEL

Woman with guide dog struck, killed by Metra train in Midlothian ID'd

Chopper7HD captured the scene after a Metra train hit a pedestrian near the Midlothian stop in the south suburbs on Nov. 6, 2017.

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (WLS) --
A woman with a guide dog who was struck and killed Monday night by a Metra train at a crossing in Midlothian was identified.

Kelly R. Harris, 54, who lived near the Midlothian station in the south suburbs, was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead.

Harris was struck shortly before 6 p.m. at the 147th Street crossing by a Rock Island District train.

Metra is investigating the incident, looking for witnesses and checking train video.

According to Metra spokesman Michael Gillis, the Chicago-bound train was pulling into the station on the west track when the engineer observed Harris and the dog close to the edge of the west platform, about 50 feet south of the crossing. He put the train into emergency and sounded the horn, Gillis said, but they passed from his sight so he did not see what happened.

Trains in both directions were stopped, but operated with delays late Monday.

