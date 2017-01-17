TRAVEL

Wow Air offering flights from LAX to Europe for $69

(Wow air)

LOS ANGELES --
Wow Air announced travelers will be able to fly from the Los Angeles International Airport to Europe for as low as $69.99 for a limited time.

The Icelandic airline is offering the $69.99 one-way tickets from LAX to Stockholm, Sweden; Copenhagen, Denmark; Bristol, England; and Edinburgh, Scotland.

The sale will be offered on flights until April 5.

"I am very proud that by offering $69.99 fares we are enabling thousands of people to travel that otherwise could not afford it," Wow air CEO Skuli Mogensen said in a written release.

Wow air began flying out of LAX in June of 2016.

To learn more about Wow air and how to book airfare, click here.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
