Trooper hurtles through the air, survives after being struck in dramatic dashcam video

EMBED </>More Videos

The Utah Highway Patrol released dramatic dashcam video of the moment a trooper was struck by a vehicle on a highway. Sgt. Cade Brenchley suffered broken ribs but survived. (Department of Public Safety)

The Utah Highway Patrol released dramatic dashcam video of the moment a trooper was struck by a vehicle on a highway. The trooper survived.

Sgt. Cade Brenchley, a second generation trooper, was walking along a highway in Sardine Canyon, Utah on Sunday when the accident occurred. He had been responding to cars that had slid off the roadway due to winter weather.

In the video, Brenchley can be seen walking toward a car that is on the side of the road before another car strikes him from behind. He goes flying through the air and lands near the car he had been approaching. Several people can then be seen coming to his aid. The department said in a statement that they're thankful for those who stopped to help.

The trooper suffered broken ribs and a broken scapula but survived and is expected to speak to the media.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worlddashcam videostate troopers
Top Stories
Apple unveils new iPad, pencil at Lane Tech HS
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train in Barrington
Utah legalizes 'free-range parenting;' first state in U.S. to do so
Kansas water park co-owner facing murder charge in waterslide death
VIDEO: Restaurant worker spits in customer's food amid argument
Jalen Rose's centenarian grandma has message for Loyola's Sister Jean
Police: Woman's ex-boyfriend kills current boyfriend, himself
Mom makes son shop at Goodwill for making fun of classmates
Show More
Chase suspect who killed self was boyfriend of missing actress
Mountain lion captured after roaming neighborhood, backyard
Michigan State official who oversaw Nassar accused of storing students' nude photos
Woman shot escaping from robber, man shot in car in separate incidents on West Side
Synthetic cannabinoids cause of 6 cases of severe bleeding, health officials say
More News
Top Video
Chicago's new top narco lawman sets sights on 'El Mencho,' accused cartel boss
3 family members killed in Des Plaines crash ID'd
Drug enforcement agency beefs up front line troops in Chicago
Cook County sues Facebook, AG Madigan sends letter to Zuckerberg
More Video