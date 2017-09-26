Truck from Iowa company collided with Fed Ex vehicles in Joliet

Sami S. Guzick

A Fed Ex driver was killed in a three-truck crash and fireball on I-80 in Joliet on Tuesday morning and state police are still trying to determine who was at fault.The collision happened at mile marker 129 about a half hour before sunrise. One Fed Ex double-trailer had broken down and was on the side of the eastbound lanes. Another Fed Ex truck had pulled over to help her. Police state that is when a third vehicle, also a tractor-trailer, hit the two FedEx vehicles from behind. There was a spontaneous explosion and fireball.FedEx driver Sami S. Guzick, 50, of Joliet was killed according to the Will County coroner.The truck that crashed into the FedEx vehicles was from West Side Transport, Inc. headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. West Side also has a truck yard in Glenwood, Illinois-a south suburb of Chicago. Neither the company nor police have said which facility the truck in Tuesday's accident was stationed.Authorities say the West Side driver suffered severe burns and was initially taken to St. Joseph Hospital but has since been airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.According to U.S. Department of Transportation records examined by the I-Team, West Side trucks have been involved in 43 crashes the past two years. No fatalities were listed in the data, but 14 of the crashes involved injuries DOT records state. The company's worst recent crash was last February in Ohio when seven people were injured. Despite that, the total number of accidents does not appear to be out of the ordinary for a company such as West Side.Nine of the 43 crashes occurred in Illinois, including two in Rockford and crashes in Worth, Melrose Park, Naperville and Olympia Fields.The Shorewood Police Department issued a bulletin alerting motorists to avoid Route 52 (West Jefferson Street) around Shorewood on Tuesday. "Avoid the area if at all possible. We have no update as to when the accidents will be cleared on Interstate 80. Use alternate routes, use patience and good judgment."FedEx released this statement late Tuesday morning: "First and foremost we extend our deepest thoughts and concerns to the family and friends of those involved in this tragic incident. We are cooperating fully with investigating authorities at this time."