Truck hits crowd in German city of Muenster, killing several, police say

CNN
BERLIN --
A delivery vehicle slammed into a crowd Saturday in an apparently deliberate attack in the German city of Muenster, killing three people and leaving 20 others injured, police said.

The driver shot and killed himself, a police spokeswoman said.

Authorities are treating the incident as a deliberate attack, the spokeswoman said.

Muenster police spokesman Andreas Boden told local media that the motive and identity of the driver is unknown.

The attack happened in the old part of the city, an area popular on weekends.

The vehicle drove into a restaurant's open terrace around 3:30 p.m. local time, according to police spokeswoman Vanessa Arlt.

Arlt said the old city remains closed, and police have asked people to avoid the city center.

Saturday's crash occurred on the one-year anniversary of a similar attack in Stockholm, Sweden, where a stolen beer struck drove into pedestrians, killing five people.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldcar crash
Top Stories
Parents of student shot by U of C police: 'That's not the son I know'
14 die when truck collides with hockey team's bus in Canada
Woman shoots dog to break up fight
3 found dead on charter bus in Rockford
3 firefighters injured in Brighton Park fire
Best Buy says it was hit by same data breach as Sears and Delta
Illinois State Trooper injured in multi-vehicle Dan Ryan accident
Weekend Watch: Police and fire pension database
Show More
Black Women's Expo continues Saturday at McCormick Place
Extra-alarm blaze, explosions collapse roof of Bridgeport recycling plant
Backpage.com shutdown by FBI, seized by feds
Music therapy aids teens' healing journey
More News