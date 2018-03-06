  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Truck hits overpass, drags roof for 3 miles

EMBED </>More Videos

Tractor trailer loses its roof. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on March 6, 2018.

By
POINT BREEZE --
A truck hit an overpass and dragged its roof for more than three miles through the streets of Philadelphia.

The loud sound of metal scraping the asphalt woke up dozens of people in the process.

VIEWER VIDEO of tractor trailer dragging its damaged roof through Philly:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch video from Action News viewer Leslie Stahl of a tractor-trailer dragging its damaged roof through the streets of Point Breeze on March 5, 2018.


Action News viewer Leslie Stahl recorded video of the incident.

Police say it all started around 10 p.m. Monday at 12th and Callowhill streets when the driver crashed into an overpass which peeled off the roof of the semi-trailer and ripped off the back door.

The truck finally came to a stop at 21st Street and Point Breeze Avenue where the Truck Enforcement Department fined the driver.

No charges have been filed.

It is unclear if the truck driver was under the influence of drugs, alcohol or any substance at all.

We have not yet seen the driver or been able to contact him.

Police are also looking along the entire five-mile trek to see whether cars were sideswiped and damaged.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
philly newsaccidentcrashu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Single mother, 25, killed in head-on crash in Berwyn
Police: 70-year-old man beaten, robbed at Loop Blue Line stop
Neighbor accused of filling man's door locks with super glue
Police: Man burglarized Lakeview apartment, tied up victim
Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft
WLUP-FM 'The Loop' sold to Christian music broadcaster
Pearson Foundation seeks to retract $100M pledge to U of Chicago
CPD officer dragged by van during SW Side traffic stop
Show More
Plainfield CMU student accused of killing parents scheduled to appear in court
WATCH: Brutal attack inside Times Square subway station
Florida teacher accused of having sex with student, 14
Man shot in back while taking out trash in Logan Square
Day care workers charged after kids allegedly given Melatonin Gummy Bears
More News
Top Video
Single mother, 25, killed in head-on crash in Berwyn
Police: Man burglarized Lakeview apartment, tied up victim
Police: 70-year-old man beaten, robbed at Loop Blue Line stop
CPD officer dragged by van during SW Side traffic stop
More Video