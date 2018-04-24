  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE NOW: Toronto police press conference about van attack that killed 10

Trucks line up to help stop suicide attempt on Michigan freeway

More than a dozen tractor-trailers lined up beneath a Detroit-area freeway overpass to aid police trying to help a man contemplating suicide. (WLS)

HUNTINGTON WOODS, Mich. --
Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw said troopers received a call early Tuesday about the man standing on an overpass above Interstate 696 in Huntington Woods. As officers routed traffic away, they directed truckers to drive into positions to shorten the fall if the man jumped.

Thirteen trucks lined the freeway as police dealt with the man. The incident lasted about four hours until he walked off to waiting officers and to seek medical help.

Shaw says troopers typically work with truckers during such incidents, but it's unusual to have so many involved. He adds there are "many other options out there aside from taking your own life."
