In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017
My thoughts, condolences and prayers to the victims and families of the New York City terrorist attack. God and your country are with you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017
Terror will not change New York, we will go forward stronger together. #Manhattan— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 31, 2017
New Yorkers see this attack for what it is—an attempt to sow fear. We stand against terror as we grieve for the victims and thank the @NYPD.— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 31, 2017
My heart breaks for #NYC today. Thoughts & prayers as we monitor the situation.— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 31, 2017
My thoughts are with the victims of today’s horrific attack in Manhattan and their loved ones. https://t.co/1zCNc5PiTK— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 31, 2017
Saddened by the tragedy in NYC. Our prayers are w/the victims, their families & first responders. Those responsible must be held accountable— Vice President Pence (@VP) October 31, 2017
A horrific act of terror in NYC today. My heart is with the victims and families—I am grateful to the NYPD, FDNY, EMS, NYS police and FBI.— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) October 31, 2017
Thanks NYPD for rapidly responding to tragic situation downtown. Worried & saddened to hear about injuries & loss of life.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 31, 2017
Overwhelmed today with thought of the pain and heartache suffered by victims and families in New York. God bless these fellow Americans.— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 31, 2017
Heartbreaking. Praying for the victims of the tragedy in Lower Manhattan.— Nita Lowey (@NitaLowey) October 31, 2017
Devastated for the victims and their families tonight & inspired by the spirit of this city. Sirens and trick or treaters everywhere. 💙🗽— josh goblin 👹 (@joshgroban) October 31, 2017
Heartbreaking news coming out of NYC. Praying for the victims.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 31, 2017
Please join me in sending prayers to the people of New York.— Rep. Bruce Westerman (@RepWesterman) October 31, 2017
Prayers with those killed and injured in NYC and their families.— Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) October 31, 2017
Tonight our hearts are with the victims, their families and all the people of New York. Stay safe and stay strong.— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 31, 2017
F*ck this truck-driving monster. Let him fade away. Don’t bother with his name, only the names of his victims. I love New York City.— Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) October 31, 2017
New York. My heart is with you always and forever. Devastating news. My soul and heart is with the victims and there loved ones x horrific— Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) October 31, 2017
I am shocked hearing about what's going on in Manhattan right now. I don't honestly even know what to say.— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) October 31, 2017
Oh God. Just read about NYC attack. I can’t stomach this non-stop senseless hatred and violence. So sad for the city and all those affected.— Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 31, 2017
God bless you New York. You are a strong, vibrant, multicultural city and nothing will ever bring you down! My heart is with you!— Boy George (@BoyGeorge) October 31, 2017
I ❤️ NY— Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) October 31, 2017