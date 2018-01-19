TV crew arrested at Newark airport with fake bomb

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say the crew attempts to pass fake bomb through airport security

NEWARK, N.J. --
Authorities say 9 people who claimed to be working for a TV network were arrested at Newark airport after they tried to film themselves passing a fake explosive device through a security checkpoint.

Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein tells the Associated Press that the incident happened at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thursday.

She says some members of the group attempted to bring the fake explosive device in a carry-on bag, but it was detected by TSA officers and never made it past security.
All were charged and face possible civil penalties by the TSA.

Endemol Shine North America, which employs the crew, says the device is a "specially designed suitcase" used to compact clothing and "has no other intended use."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
airport securityarrestnewark liberty international airportTSANew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Las Vegas concert shooter had searched multiple Chicago events
Grandmother reading bible carjacked in front of Portage Park school
Court allows wrongful death suit in NIU fatal hazing incident
Woman says she did nothing wrong during Walmart arrest where pants fell down
Kim and Kanye announce name of 3rd baby
State Senator Donne Trotter announces retirement
Pritzker haunted by wiretapped conversation with Blagojevich at candidate forum
Phone Fury: Cellphone repair store owner facing numerous city violations
Show More
5 tips for avoiding the flu
Prosecutors to seek death penalty in missing U of I scholar case
No charges against Chicago officers involved in teen's death
NFL prematurely promotes Vikings/Patriots Super Bowl
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Reflecting on ABC7 meteorologist Jerry Taft's 33-year career
5 tips for avoiding the flu
Grandmother reading bible carjacked in front of Portage Park school
More Video