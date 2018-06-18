Two escapees from southeastern Illinois jail spotted near Norris City, Ill.

Johnny Tipton (left) and Zachary Shock (right) (White County Sheriff's Office)

Two missing inmates who escaped from a southeastern Illinois jail have reportedly been spotted, the White County Sheriff said.

The sheriff said that several motorists have reported seeing two men matching the description of the two escapees, Zachary Shock and Johnny Tipton, between Norris City and Omaha, Ill. The motorists said the men were walking on the side of the road and running into a wooded area.

The two men and another man escaped the White County Jail in Carmi, Illinois, just west of the Indiana border, on Saturday. The White County Sheriff's Office said the men escaped using a pipe to break a hole in a brick wall

The third man, Justin Bray, was recaptured in a rural location east of Crossville Saturday after a police chase and crash.

Shock, 24, is described as 5'10', 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and Tipton, 61, is described as 5'9', 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Three people have been arrested and charged with aiding and abetting, the White County Sheriff's Office said.

Both men are considered dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information is asked to contact the White County Sheriff's Office at 618-382-5321.
