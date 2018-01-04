  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Chase of stolen U-Haul ends with 2 suspects kissing in front of police

A driver and passenger were taken into custody after the meandering chase of a stolen U-haul truck ended Wednesday morning with a standoff on a major street in Montebello. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
BELL GARDENS, Calif. --
A driver and passenger were taken into custody after the meandering chase of a stolen U-Haul truck ended Wednesday morning with a standoff on a major street in Montebello.

The chase began in Bell Gardens before making its way into Long Beach, Vernon and Commerce.

Officers followed the driver and passenger at intermittently slow speeds on surface streets and freeways including the 710, 110 and 105.

At one point the truck's right front tire was completely blown out, but the driver continued on as the rim dragged along the roadway. The pickup later slammed into a civilian vehicle at an intersection; it was unclear if anyone was injured.

VIDEO: U-Haul chase suspects crash into civilian car
A chase suspect fleeing authorities in a reportedly stolen U-Haul pickup truck crashed into a car driven by a bystander during the pursuit.



The stolen truck ultimately came to a stop in the middle of street near a car dealership in the 300 block of Whittier Boulevard. At least nine patrol vehicles stopped behind the disabled pickup as officers drew their guns and began issuing commands.

Witnesses at the scene ended up capturing the unusual ending to the chase.

After an armored vehicle was positioned in front of the truck, cellphone video showed the woman exited the vehicle with her hands up and the man quickly followed, grabbing the woman and kissing her.

As the woman tries to follow police commands, the man continues holding and kissing her as police moved in. Police, including a K-9 unit, approached the pair and the man collapsed to the ground after being Tased, as shown in the video. Officers then forced the woman to the ground and took her into custody.

Authorities said both suspects were under the influence of drugs and alcohol. They were taken to a hospital to be checked out.

VIDEO: U-Haul chase suspects surrender after standoff
Chase suspects fleeing law enforcement in a reportedly stolen U-Haul pickup truck surrendered to authorities at the end of a standoff in Montebello on Wednesday.

(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
