U of C students demand change after university police-involved shooting

Students at the University of Chicago are demanding changes after another student was shot by university police during what may have beeen a mental health crisis. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A rally was held on the University of Chicago's campus Friday after a police officer shot a student with mental health issues.

Students and staff want changes on the South Side campus.

A passionate gathering of students, faculty and local residents demanded University of Chicago Police Department have reduced police powers and increased mental health support.

They rallied and marched across campus delivering letters to the University's president.

The rally was held after fourth-year student Charles Thomas, who may have been in the midst of a mental health crisis, was shot by a Campus police officer when Thomas didn't comply and came toward the officer with a metal pole in his hand.

For the first time since the shooting Tuesday night someone from University commented publicly.

A close friend of Thomas' says Thomas went to University counselors for help in recent weeks but was referred to off-campus support.

The Dean of Students has not seen the letter, but is willing to meet with concerned students.
