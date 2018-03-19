Uber self-driving vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Arizona

In this photo taken Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, an Uber driverless car heads out for a test drive in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

TEMPE, Ariz. (WLS) --
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

Police in the city of Tempe said Monday that the vehicle was in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when the woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit.

Sgt. Ronald Elcock says in an email that the accident happened overnight but did not say whether it occurred Sunday night or Monday morning.

The woman died of her injuries at a hospital and her name was not made public.

Uber has been testing the self-driving vehicles in Tempe and Phoenix for months.

Uber says on Twitter that it is "fully cooperating" with the investigation and expressed condolences to the family of the victim.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
uberself driving carpedestrian killedArizona
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
At least 9 robberies reported in Albany Park Monday morning
7 killed, 13 wounded in citywide shootings since Friday afternoon
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
Loyola basketball team returns to Chicago, prepares for Sweet 16
Classes canceled at Glen Ellyn school as police investigate 'suspicious notes'
FDNY hero succumbs to 9/11 related illness
Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream cones to celebrate spring
Police chief: 4th Austin bombing shows 'different level of skill'
Show More
Monday is final day for early voting before Tuesday's Illinois primary
Man shot outside West Englewood community center
Man, 81, reported missing from Bronzeville
Man jumped to his death from 21st floor in Loop
Massive search planned for woman missing since November from Downers Grove
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos