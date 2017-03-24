Ji What a Find: Chicago tiki bars

If you need a break from the cold weather of winter, there are two places right here in Chicago that will help you escape.

One is a suburban tropical oasis in North Riverside that has been serving up Asian-fusion food and tropical drinks since 1976. It's called Chef Shangri-La and it has fan favorites like live entertainment and hula dancers.

The other is a tiki bar in Logan Square called Lost Lake with some retro vibes and exotic drinks. Ji shows Ryan and Val a boozy, sharable Lost Lake drink called the "Fogcutter" but the bar is also known for other cocktails like the "Tic-Tac-Taxi" and the banana daiquiri.

For more information on Chef Shangri-La please visit: chefshangri-la.com

For more information on Lost Lake please visit: lostlaketiki.com
