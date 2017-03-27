Mayor introduces new ordinance for party buses to reduce violence

City leaders want to put new rules into place to cut down on violence by cracking down on party buses.On Monday, Mayor Rahm Emanuel introduced an ordinance that would crack down on illegal party buses that operate in the city. It will also increase safety requirements for licensed bus operators.According to the mayor's office, the ordinance will require clearly-identifiable signage on licensed large charter or sight-seeing vehicles.The ordinance will also require buses that have 15 or more passengers that will be visiting multiples stops where alcohol can be consumed to install security cameras or have additional personnel on board.A multi-agency task force would also be created to sweep out illegal bus operators.