RAHM EMANUEL

Mayor introduces new ordinance for party buses to reduce violence

CHICAGO (WLS) --
City leaders want to put new rules into place to cut down on violence by cracking down on party buses.

On Monday, Mayor Rahm Emanuel introduced an ordinance that would crack down on illegal party buses that operate in the city. It will also increase safety requirements for licensed bus operators.

According to the mayor's office, the ordinance will require clearly-identifiable signage on licensed large charter or sight-seeing vehicles.

The ordinance will also require buses that have 15 or more passengers that will be visiting multiples stops where alcohol can be consumed to install security cameras or have additional personnel on board.

A multi-agency task force would also be created to sweep out illegal bus operators.
Related Topics:
uncategorizedchicago violencerahm emanuelChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RAHM EMANUEL
Brother of Mayor Emanuel meets with Trump about Obamacare
Weekend Watch: Mayor Emanuel's emails
Chicago joins legal fight against Trump's travel ban
Weekend Watch: Police officer accountability
More rahm emanuel
Top Stories
Man shot by ICE agent on NW Side
Amtrak train derails near Union Station
Police: 3 women arrested for prostitution, unlicensed massage
Couple who met on set of 'Orange Is The New Black' wed
3 dead, 29 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Man dressed as 'The Joker' arrested
Job pulled for wife of Chicago officer charged with murder
Show More
WOW air to begin flights from O'Hare to Iceland
Woman attacked with hammer, Joliet home set on fire
Man accused of killing stepfather, shooting 4 others, including baby
WATCH: At least 18 injured in mall escalator accident
Teen killed in Park Forest shooting, suspect in custody
More News
Photos
US-born panda Bao Bao makes first public appearance in China
Firefighters save dog with mouth-to-snout resuscitation
GALLERY: National Puppy Day photos from our Facebook fans
Fire dept. welcomes 6 babies within 7 months
More Photos