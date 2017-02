Nicole Pearl is here to solve our beauty problems

Beauty expert and founder of http://thebeautygirl.com Nicole Pearl joins us to solve all of our burning beauty problems!Take a look at some of the most common beauty problems Chicagoans face every day.PROBLEM: Cumbersome Skincare RegimenSOLUTION: 30-Second Routine with Organic to Green Coco OilsPROBLEM: Nose BlindnessSOLUTION: Secret's Fresh CollectionPROBLEM: Puffy eyes and crow's feetSOLUTION: Skyn Iceland's Brightening Eye SerumProblem: Damaged HairSolution: Dyson's Supersonic Hair DryerProblem: Messy self-tanner applicationSolution: Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin MoisturizerProblem: Cold SoresSolution: Aubio Cold Sore Treatment GelFor more information about Nicole Pearl, please visit, http://thebeautygirl.com