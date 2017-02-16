Nicole Pearl is here to solve our beauty problems

CHICAGO --Beauty expert and founder of http://thebeautygirl.com Nicole Pearl joins us to solve all of our burning beauty problems!
Take a look at some of the most common beauty problems Chicagoans face every day.
PROBLEM: Cumbersome Skincare Regimen
SOLUTION: 30-Second Routine with Organic to Green Coco Oils
http://www.ulta.com/brand/organic-green
PROBLEM: Nose Blindness
SOLUTION: Secret's Fresh Collection
http://secret.com/en-us/collections/outlast
PROBLEM: Puffy eyes and crow's feet
SOLUTION: Skyn Iceland's Brightening Eye Serum
http://www.ulta.com/brightening-eye-serum?productId=xlsImpprod15571123
Problem: Damaged Hair
Solution: Dyson's Supersonic Hair Dryer
http://www.bestbuy.com/site/clp/dyson-supersonic-hair-dryer/pcmcat748302046688.c?id=pcmcat748302046688
Problem: Messy self-tanner application
Solution: Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer
https://www.walgreens.com/store/c/jergens-natural-glow-wet-skin-lotion/ID=prod6339515-product
Problem: Cold Sores
Solution: Aubio Cold Sore Treatment Gel
http://www.aubio.com/products/aubio-for-cold-sores
For more information about Nicole Pearl, please visit, http://thebeautygirl.com.