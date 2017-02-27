Report: Schaumburg mayor cited for leaving the scene of crash

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. --The mayor of Schaumburg has been cited for leaving the scene of a car crash, the Daily Herald reports.
Mayor Al Larson, 78, was cited after his car struck another vehicle at the intersection of Schaumburg Road and Pleasant Drive at 6:40 p.m. Thursday, police said.
Larson told the Herald he pulled over in a nearby parking lot to wait for the other driver.
"I was looking for a place to pull over that wasn't congested so we could exchange (insurance) cards," he said.
Larson said he drove home and called police after the driver didn't show up after five minutes. He was cited for leaving the scene of a property damage collision and improper lane use.
Larson, who has been mayor of Schaumburg since 1987, said he intends to take full responsibility for the crash and his court hearing is scheduled for March 8.