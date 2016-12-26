Top Stories on ABC7Chicago

1. Girl, 16, found dead in Markham garage died from assault

2. 2 brothers killed, 5 others wounded in Chatham shooting
3. USPS carrier throws package, then FedEx worker gently places it
4. 12 killed, more than 40 wounded in Christmas weekend shootings in Chicago
5. Ex-WHAM! singer George Michael dies of heart failure at 53
6. Former teacher, son fathered by student found dead

7. Mom walks 30 hours through snow, wilderness to get help for family

1. Tamale trouble ruins Christmas tradition for many LA families
2. Mom finds adopted daughter's identical twin

3. Man slashes pit bull's throat after it attacks his poodle, police say
4. 2 dead, 5 wounded in East Chatham shooting
5. Fire Chief: Rockford fire that killed 3 children appears accidental
6. Obama's exit interview: I could've won again in 2016
7. Santa Monica synagogue vandalized with feces during Hanukkah
Chicago filmmaker killed in Uganda crash
Former teacher, son fathered by student found dead
Teen found in Markham garage died from assault
Mom walks 30 hours through snow, wilderness to get help for family
12 killed, 50 shot in Christmas weekend shootings in Chicago
Body found in burning vehicle in Homewood
2 brothers killed, 5 others wounded in Chatham
Obama's exit interview: I could've won again in 2016
Man found dead on ice at Deep Lake in Lake Villa
Church prints Tupac lyrics instead of prayer
Simone Biles soars to AP Female Athlete of the Year
CTA Brown Line train, vehicle collide near Francisco
