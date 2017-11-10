Utah family of 4 found dead in apparent murder-suicide

A Utah family of four and their dog have been found dead with gunshot wounds in an apparent murder-suicide, police said Friday.The bodies of a man, woman, teenage girl and young boy were found Thursday night inside their home in the northern city of Mapleton, police Chief John Jackson said.Officers were called to the home around 9 p.m. after neighbors reported that the family had not been seen for days but the lights stayed on and their cars had not moved. One member of the family had not shown up to work for several days, Jackson said.The officers received no answer at the front door but were concerned and removed a window to get inside. Officers then found the four bodies and a dead dog that also had been shot.Jackson did not offer details about what may have led to the killings or how they unfolded. Police did not release the identities of the family because investigators were still notifying other family members of the deaths.The chief said the family had moved to the town a few months earlier and police had not had any prior interactions with them.Mapleton, nestled against the mountains about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) south of Provo, has a population of about 9,500.