GOOCHLAND, Va. --A New Zealand man who traveled to the U.S. home of a 14-year-old girl he had communicated with online was shot by the girl's mother, a sheriff said Monday.
Troy George Skinner, 25, was shot Friday after he allegedly smashed a glass door and tried to enter the home in Goochland, Va., according to Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew.
Brian Silvester, who lives in the Holland Hills neighborhood in Goochland, told WTVR if anyone tried to break into his home, they wouldn't stand a chance. He said his neighbors feel the same.
"You should probably be wearing a flack vest, because you're probably going to get shot," Silvester said.
The woman who shot Skinner lives several houses away from Silvester.
Agnew said Skinner met the teen while playing video games online. They chatted through Discord, a chat app for gamers. Agnew said the teen did not want to meet Skinner in person.
"He was not invited here. He was not expected here. He had been told in the past that the daughter no longer wished to communicate with him," Agnew said.
Still, Skinner flew New Zealand to Australia to Los Angeles to Washington D.C. and took a Greyhound bus to Richmond, Va.
"This was not random, not spontaneous. This was something very planned," the sheriff said.
Skinner bought a knife and duct tape after arriving in the U.S. Agnew said he also had pepper spray on him.
The sheriff said the teen's mother didn't know about her daughter's communication with Skinner. When she saw a man trying to enter her home, she warned him several times she had a gun, Agnew said. She fired after he tossed a landscaping stone through the glass of the second door he tried to open.
Skinner was struck in the neck and remains hospitalized, according to authorities.
"When you pull that trigger, it's not an easy decision to make. But I'm glad she did it, because she probably would have been hurt had she not," Silvester said.
Agnew said Skinner is expected to survive, and will be charged with breaking and entering with a deadly weapon with the intent to commit a serious crime.
New Zealand police said they were aware of the incident and would be helping U.S. authorities as needed. New Zealand authorities say they've also been in contact with Skinner's family and have offered consular assistance.
It wasn't immediately known if Skinner has an attorney. His hometown in New Zealand was not given by authorities.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.