Veteran Chicago police officer cited for 62 rule violations

Chicago Police Department headquarters. (File)

CHICAGO --
An oversight agency for the Chicago Police Department has cited a veteran officer for more than 60 rule violations, including posting insensitive racial and religious comments on Facebook.

A 95-page report obtained by the Chicago Tribune shows that the Civilian Office of Police Accountability sustained 62 allegations against Officer Brian J. Hansen of violating numerous department rules and regulations.

The report says most of the allegations involved Facebook comments Hansen posted between 2015 and 2017. The agency says the police department's general order prohibits officers from using social media to post content that's "disparaging to a person or group based on race, religion, sexual orientation, or any other protected class."

The agency says Hansen argued that his off-duty comments were protected by the First Amendment.

Neither Hansen nor his attorney returned the newspaper's phone calls seeking comment.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
chicago police departmentpolice officerChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Ex-Gage Park charter school teacher charged with sex abuse
Prosecutors: Man charged with ejaculating into co-worker's water bottles
Homeless man given thousands after using last $20 to help stranded woman
'Nap studio' opens in Chicago, offers 30 minutes for $20
Teen accused of running over, killing father of 2 who tried to break up fight
Dramatic footage shows escape, shooting of North Korean defector
Person armed with knife barricaded inside Chatham home
CTA proposes fare increase of 25 cents per ride
Show More
$1M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Chicago
Barrington woman charged for setting car on fire with flamethrower, police say
3 teens charged in South Side carjackings
Educational or inappropriate? Woman posts autopsy photos on social media
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
Conrad Chicago hotel rooms for $11.14 a night sell out
More Photos