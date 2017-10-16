Victims identified: 14-year-old among 10 killed in North Bay fires, authorities say

SONOMA, Calif. --Officials say the North Bay wildfires are far from over, and the death toll may continue to rise as firefighters battle the flames.
PHOTOS: Deadly fires burn in Napa, Calistoga areas
During a press conference Thursday, Sonoma County officials identified 10 victims who have died in the raging North Bay wildfires, and now the death toll is 40.
Right now, crews are currently looking for hundreds of people who remain missing as the fires continue to destroy communities.
The victims who have been identified are:
- Kai Shepherd, 14 year old from Redwood Valley ("Holding up for the Sheperds" fundraiser)
- Roy Howard Bowman, 87-year-old from Redwood Valley
- Irma Elsie Bowman, 88-year-old female
- Carol Collins-Swasey, 76 years old from Santa Rosa
- Dr. George Chaney, 89 years old from Napa
- Edward Stone, 79, years old from Napa
- Lynne Anderson Powell, 72 years old from Santa Rosa
- Arthur Tasman Grant, 95 years old from Santa Rosa
- Suiko Grant, 75 years old from Santa Rosa
- Donna Mae Halbur, 80 years old from Larkfield near Santa Rosa
- Leroy Peter Halbur, 80 years old from Larkfield near Santa Rosa
- Valerie Lynn Evans, 75 years old from Santa Rosa
- Carmen Caldentey Berriz, 75 years old from Apple Valley, CA
- Michael John Dornbach, 57 years old from Calistoga, CA
- Veronica Elizabeth McCombs, 67 years old from Santa Rosa
- Sharon Ray Robinson, 79, Santa Rosa
- Daniel Martin Souther, 71, Santa Rosa
- Carmen Coleen McReynolds, 82, Santa Rosa
Our sincerest condolences go out to their friends and family.
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires