Victims identified: 14-year-old among 10 killed in North Bay fires, authorities say

During a press conference Thursday, Sonoma County officials identified 10 victims who have died in the raging North Bay wildfires, and now the death toll stands at 31. (KGO-TV)

SONOMA, Calif. --
Officials say the North Bay wildfires are far from over, and the death toll may continue to rise as firefighters battle the flames.

During a press conference Thursday, Sonoma County officials identified 10 victims who have died in the raging North Bay wildfires, and now the death toll is 40.

Right now, crews are currently looking for hundreds of people who remain missing as the fires continue to destroy communities.

The victims who have been identified are:

  • Kai Shepherd, 14 year old from Redwood Valley ("Holding up for the Sheperds" fundraiser)

    • This is an image of 14-year-old Kai Shepherd with his family. Kai lost his life during the North Bay fires in October 2017.

  • Roy Howard Bowman, 87-year-old from Redwood Valley

  • Irma Elsie Bowman, 88-year-old female

  • Carol Collins-Swasey, 76 years old from Santa Rosa

    • This is an image of 76-year-old Carol Collins-Swasey, who lost her life during the North Bay fires in October 2017.

  • Dr. George Chaney, 89 years old from Napa

  • Edward Stone, 79, years old from Napa

  • Lynne Anderson Powell, 72 years old from Santa Rosa

    • This is a photo of 72-year-old Lynne Powell who lost her life during the North Bay fires in October 2017.

  • Arthur Tasman Grant, 95 years old from Santa Rosa

    • This is an image of Arthur Tasman Grant who lost his life at 95 years old during the North Bay fires in October 2017.

  • Suiko Grant, 75 years old from Santa Rosa

    • This is an image of Suiko Grant who lost her life at 75 years old during the North Bay fires in October 2017.

  • Donna Mae Halbur, 80 years old from Larkfield near Santa Rosa

  • Leroy Peter Halbur, 80 years old from Larkfield near Santa Rosa

    • This is a photo of Donna and Leroy Halbur, 80, who lost their lives during the North Bay fires in October 2017.

  • Valerie Lynn Evans, 75 years old from Santa Rosa

  • Carmen Caldentey Berriz, 75 years old from Apple Valley, CA

  • Michael John Dornbach, 57 years old from Calistoga, CA

  • Veronica Elizabeth McCombs, 67 years old from Santa Rosa

  • Sharon Ray Robinson, 79, Santa Rosa

  • Daniel Martin Souther, 71, Santa Rosa

  • Carmen Coleen McReynolds, 82, Santa Rosa

Our sincerest condolences go out to their friends and family.

