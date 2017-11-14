Victims of Western Union money transfer scams may file for refunds

CHICAGO (WLS) --Illinois residents who sent money to scammers through Western Union's money transfer system may file a claim to get their money back, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan announced Tuesday.
People who sent money to scammers between January 1, 2004 and January 19, 2007 may be eligible to receive a refund. According Madigan, individuals have until February 12, 2018 to file a claim and Illinois residents may be receive as much as $20 million in refunds.
This was part of the settlement reached by attorneys general of all 50 states and the District of Columbia with Western Union in January of 2017. The settlement includes a $586 million fund to refund consumers who unknowingly wired money to scam artists using Western Union.
"Western Union knew scammers were stealing from people and did not do enough to protect people," Madigan said. "I encourage Illinois residents who think they are eligible to file a claim before Feb. 12."
Consumers may file a claim at the Western Union Remission website or by calling 1-844-319-2124.