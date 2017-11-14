Victims of Western Union money transfer scams may file for refunds

(Shutterstock file)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Illinois residents who sent money to scammers through Western Union's money transfer system may file a claim to get their money back, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan announced Tuesday.

People who sent money to scammers between January 1, 2004 and January 19, 2007 may be eligible to receive a refund. According Madigan, individuals have until February 12, 2018 to file a claim and Illinois residents may be receive as much as $20 million in refunds.

This was part of the settlement reached by attorneys general of all 50 states and the District of Columbia with Western Union in January of 2017. The settlement includes a $586 million fund to refund consumers who unknowingly wired money to scam artists using Western Union.

"Western Union knew scammers were stealing from people and did not do enough to protect people," Madigan said. "I encourage Illinois residents who think they are eligible to file a claim before Feb. 12."

Consumers may file a claim at the Western Union Remission website or by calling 1-844-319-2124.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
scamsmoneyattorney generalrefund
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Blommers Chocolate fire is 2nd in less than 2 weeks
Gunman picking random targets kills 4 in Northern California
Uber rant caught on camera; fired Texas prosecutor speaks
2 arrested in Oak Park after West Town carjacking, chase
Dog groomer accused of slamming pet on table
Tampa police hunt house-by-house for killer after 4th slaying
"I told the kids to run": Bus driver saves kids after fiery crash
UCLA basketball players accused of shoplifting leave China for US
Show More
VIDEO: Woman robbed at gunpoint in Chinatown
VIDEO: Semi pushes car for half mile on I-55 after crash
FDA approves digital pill that records patient data in app
Girl, 16, charged in robbery near Roosevelt University
More News
Photos
Chicago hotel offering rooms for $11.14 a night
Chicago Weather: Cars spin out, crash during 1st snowfall of season
Thieves smash displays, steal watches at Mag Mile store for 2nd time
Police: Man wearing Santa hat stole packages in Countryside
More Photos