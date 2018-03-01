VIDEO: 2 suspects wanted in Back of the Yards briefcase robbery

  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Chicago police have released surveillance video of two suspects wanted in a briefcase robbery in the Back of the Yards neighborhood last week.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in a briefcase robbery in the Back of the Yards neighborhood last week.

The robbery took place shortly before noon last Friday in the 4800-block of South Ashland Avenue, police said.

The victim was carrying a briefcase when two suspects tried to take it away, police said. During the struggle, the briefcase broke open, spilling money on the ground.

The suspects picked up the cash and ran off.

Police said not to approach the individuals. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central RBT Detective Vahl # 21517 at 312-747-8227 or Area Central HQ at 312-747-8380.

