VIDEO: Armed robber steals cash register from Back of the Yards coffee shop

Chicago police have released surveillance video of an armed robbery at a Back of the Yards coffee shop earlier this month. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have released surveillance video of an armed robbery at a Back of the Yards coffee shop earlier this month.

The armed robbery took place at about 6 a.m. on April 9 inside the Sputnik coffee shop in the 2000-block of West 51st Street in the Back-of-the-Yards, police said.

Surveillance video shows a man in a blue jacket with a gun at his side. Police said the man demanded money and when the cashier refused, the robber grabbed the register and ran out the door.

The video shows the employee run after him. The employee was not injured.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Detective Toner at 312-747-8227 or Area Central HQ at 312-747-8380.
