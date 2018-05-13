  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
By ABC7.com staff
ADELANTO, Calif. --
A 9-year-old boy is expected to be OK after a bounce house blew away from an Adelanto home and onto a street on Saturday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station responded to the area of Highway 395 and Bartlett Avenue at about 3:15 p.m. regarding the inflatable house blowing away from a home near the 18200 block of Delicious Avenue.

Officials said the child was inside and fell out after the bounce house rolled onto Highway 395 and hit a vehicle traveling southbound.

The boy was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle had no injuries and was "shook up" from the ordeal, sheriff's officials said.
