VIDEO: Girls jump from balcony to escape raging dance studio fire

Girls jump from balcony to escape dance studio fire.

EDGEWATER, N.J. --
Authorities in New Jersey say several girls jumped from a balcony to escape a fire at a dance studio.

The fire happened around 7 p.m. Monday at a multiuse building in Edgewater. Business owner Tony Nehmi tells NJ.com he and Edgewater Police Officer Jimmy Dalton were able to help some of the girls down with ladders before they fell. Video shows other girls jumping from the balcony to escape the blaze.

The fire was contained about two hours later.

Mayor Michael McPartland says about 15 girls were treated for minor injuries.

The building that caught fire houses multiple businesses including the dance studio and a hookah lounge.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
