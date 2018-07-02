VIDEO: Man intentionally ran over pit bull puppy in parking lot, police say

The pit bull puppy died from its injuries, and now, 73-year-old Luis Navarro is charged with one count of third-degree animal cruelty.

HILLSIDE, New Jersey --
A New Jersey man is under arrest, accused of intentionally running over a puppy with his SUV in a crowded supermarket parking lot.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the ShopRite of Hillside on U.S. Route 22 East around 11 a.m. on Thursday

Arriving officers found the body of the puppy, a pit bull named Luna, and then reviewed surveillance video from the parking lot.

Authorities say the investigation revealed that Navarro parked his dark gray Jeep SUV in the parking lot, walked over to the passenger's side and retrieved the puppy, and then put it down on the pavement behind his car. He then backed out of his spot, striking the animal with the front and rear tires.

If convicted, Novarro faces up to three to five years in prison.

Anyone with additional information about this matter or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is being urged to contact authorities at 973-926-5800 or 908-527-4169.
