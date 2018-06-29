VIDEO: Man sucker-punched in Bronx street; passersby raid his pockets

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis has the latest in Brooklyn.

By
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx --
After a violent attack left a father of three unconscious in the middle of a Bronx crosswalk, people started stealing from the victim's pockets, police said.

Two suspects approached 37-year-old Fernando Levano at the corner of Aqueduct Avenue and Buchanan Place in the University Heights section around 6 a.m.on June 18.

Police said one suspect punched Levano in the head, knocking him to the ground and leaving him unconscious in the middle of the intersection.

Moments later, three other individuals started going through the unconscious victim's pockets, removing his phone and identification, police said.

The suspects who assaulted the victim then returned to the crosswalk to take pictures of him.

A custodian at nearby PS 91 called 911.

Levano suffered a fractured skull. He remains at St. Barnabus hospital in critical but stable condition. He works at a company that manufactures hospital supplies.

"It's a rough neighborhood, but at the end of the day, you don't do that to anybody walking down the street because it's not fair," said John Lopez, area resident.

"I lived in this neighborhood for over 40 years and it's really shocking to hear something like that," said Marilyn Peguero, area resident.

The suspect who punched the victim is described as a Hispanic man, approximately in his 20s, with a medium complexion, medium build, black hair and a black trimmed beard. He has tattoos on both of his forearms. He was last seen wearing a yellow baseball hat with a triangle shaped logo, a white t-shirt, denim shorts and black sneakers with yellow trim.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man, approximately in his 20s, with a light complexion, a slim build, black hair and a black beard. He has a tattoo on his right forearm. He was last seen wearing a light blue Yankees baseball hat, a light blue t-shirt and a yellow t-shirt, a black belt around his torso, camouflage cargo pants and black boots.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
knockoutassaultattacksurveillance videou.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Capital Gazette staffer: Gunman was 'continually shooting people' at Maryland newspaper
What we know about Capital Gazette shooting suspect
Chicago Weather: Forecast calls for near-record heat
Men found dead in burning car in Joliet Township had been shot: officials
Historic Uptown Theatre to be restored with $75 million renovation
Former Monee Mayor Jay Farquhar pleads guilty in attack on umpire
NYPD reviewing whether officers failed to help Bronx stabbing victim, 15
VIDEO: Woman falls through ceiling while trying to escape from police
Show More
US military joins search for boys' soccer team missing in Thailand cave
The end of Toys 'R' Us: Everything you need to know
Capital Gazette honors 5 victims killed in Annapolis shooting
4th of July fireworks 2018 displays in Chicago area
Man stabbed, beaten at Uptown Starbucks
More News