VIDEO: Michigan man pulls gun on former co-workers

Surveillance video shows the terrifying moments after a disgruntled ex-employee pulled a gun on his former co-workers in Michigan earlier this month, according to the Livonia Police Department.Livonia police responded to a report of a man with a gun at Texas Choice Meats. The suspect, Michael Shemon, had been fired from the meat-dealing business earlier that day.Shemon later returned with a weapon. He told police he pulled a handgun out of his coat pocket, racked the slide, pointed it at one of his former co-workers and said he was going to kill him. But the gun jammed before he could do any damage.Responding officers found Shemon in the parking lot, police said. He ran in and out of a nearby business before they were able to arrest him.He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a Taser, felony firearm and being a habitual offender, police said, and given a $750,000 cash bond.