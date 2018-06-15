VIDEO: Paul Manafort enters court before bail revoked on Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

Paul Manafort arrives at federal court, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
Paul Manafort, who once served as President Donald Trump's campaign manager, has been ordered to jail.

Manafort was indicted last week on obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice, along with longtime associate, Konstantin Kilimnik, as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. On Friday he was ordered into custody by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

"You have abused the trust placed in you six months ago," she wrote in her ruling.

Manafort faces several felony charges, including including tax evasion, bank fraud, money-laundering conspiracy and acting as an unregistered foreign agent, and he will remain in jail until he faces trial.

On Friday morning, Manafort could be seen walking into federal court, accompanied by his lawyer Kevin Downing, left, and wife Kathleen Manafort. Watch his arrival in the video above.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Michigan girl, 12, shot to death in West Garfield Park
Officers help rescue woman from bridge along Route 83
Paul Manafort headed to jail in Robert Mueller probe
Lawnmower trips explosive device lying in grass, causes large blast
$5K reward offered in brutal Far South Side murder
Fatal crash closes EB North Avenue in Glendale Heights
Riders plunge 34 feet from roller coaster in Florida, 6 injured
Newlywed construction worker killed while working on freeway
Show More
Crooks steal money intended to grant woman's final wish
Mom, 2 kids missing from West Humboldt Park located
Chicago Weather: 'Excessive' heat wave expected this weekend
Man convicted in 2014 death of SIU student
5 shot at California funeral home
More News