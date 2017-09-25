Video released in police chase that killed 2

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability released video Monday of a police chase and crash that killed two people in June, one of them an off-duty Chicago police officer.

Investigators said Officer Taylor Clark was off duty when he slammed into several vehicles and crashed on the West Side. A woman, 27-year-old Cheqita Adams, was also killed.

Video shows police pursuing Clark's vehicle, lights on. Officers originally thought it was a car involved in a carjacking because it shared a similar description. It remains unclear why Clark did not stop.
